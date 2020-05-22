Some in jury pool will report to Metra to ensure social distancing

Jurors will receive their own exhibit binder to avoid passing materials back and forth, and they will be given masks. They’ll get their temperatures checked at the Metra before entering for jury selection. The Supreme Court Administrator’s Office is reimbursing the local courts for masks and other public health-related costs.

Courthouse staff may escort jurors in smaller groups up to their courtrooms using the freight elevator, typically reserved for inmate transport, in order to minimize clusters of people. One of the courthouse’s two public elevators is out of commission due to ongoing maintenance problems.

Jury staff now expect more people to be unavailable to serve. Anyone high-risk for COVID-19 under CDC guidelines can ask to be excused from jury duty using a new form sent out with their summons. Some living under the same roof as those at higher risk are also asking to be excused, as well as others only recently able to return to work who say they cannot afford to miss additional days of income. Each request to be excused is reviewed by the assigned judge.

Wahl, the jury clerk, said she’s called 200 prospective jurors for each upcoming trial, or more than double the norm. For each person called, she must confirm their availability or process a request to be excused. Currently she’s prepping for four trials.