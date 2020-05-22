Some in jury pool will report to Metra to ensure social distancing

As the local courts resume jury trials after a roughly two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process will look a little different.
Jury selection for trials in the 13th Judicial District Court will take place at MetraPark, which has enough space to accommodate social distancing in large groups.
For the district court, that’s key. A typical jury call includes 65-85 prospective jurors, according to Deputy Jury Clerk Bernie Wahl. Those who aren't excused in advance can sit shoulder-to-shoulder for half a day or more while attorneys question them and pick a jury.
Details are still being finalized about what the setup at the Metra will look like, including whether the Expo Center or First Interstate Arena will be used, according to Marketing Director Ray Massie. And judges will reevaluate their use of the site after a couple of weeks.
“As you know, it’s a very dynamic situation,” said District Judge Rod Souza. “As a group, we are constantly evaluating what our processes should look like.”
Once a jury is picked, the process will shift back to the county courthouse for the trial itself, where jurors will likely be seated 6 feet apart in the gallery, rather than in the jury box. Judicial staff is working to set up overflow seating in separate rooms where the trial can be streamed to accommodate the public.
Jurors will receive their own exhibit binder to avoid passing materials back and forth, and they will be given masks. They’ll get their temperatures checked at the Metra before entering for jury selection. The Supreme Court Administrator’s Office is reimbursing the local courts for masks and other public health-related costs.
Courthouse staff may escort jurors in smaller groups up to their courtrooms using the freight elevator, typically reserved for inmate transport, in order to minimize clusters of people. One of the courthouse’s two public elevators is out of commission due to ongoing maintenance problems.
Jury staff now expect more people to be unavailable to serve. Anyone high-risk for COVID-19 under CDC guidelines can ask to be excused from jury duty using a new form sent out with their summons. Some living under the same roof as those at higher risk are also asking to be excused, as well as others only recently able to return to work who say they cannot afford to miss additional days of income. Each request to be excused is reviewed by the assigned judge.
Wahl, the jury clerk, said she’s called 200 prospective jurors for each upcoming trial, or more than double the norm. For each person called, she must confirm their availability or process a request to be excused. Currently she’s prepping for four trials.
“Never in a million years did I think that I would be juggling 800 people in a week’s time span,” Wahl said.
The Yellowstone County Justice Court and the Billings Municipal Court won’t use any off-site space for jury selection. Both have smaller jury pools than district court. Municipal Court is expanding its jury pools like the district court did, in anticipation of more people being unavailable. In contrast, Justice Court is cutting the number of prospective jurors in order to limit the number of people in one room.
Both courts will put in place similar cleaning and distancing protocols to those used in district court.
Mary Jane Knisely, chief judge of the 13th Judicial District, said the judges understand the concerns that the public may have about participating in a trial and appreciate those jurors who will serve. The courts have to remain open to ensure certain constitutional rights.
“We’re going to be very cautious with our jurors and we value them, so that’s why we’re not going to take risks,” she said. “But we do have to carry on, too.”
