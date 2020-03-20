Some Montana courthouses close amid public health restrictions

The health and safety of staff, litigants and the general public “is paramount,” but the courts are also obligated to ensure access to justice and protect constitutional rights, the district’s eight judges said in a joint order.

Halpin said the building was emptied of most foot traffic.

Her staff was spraying down countertops after every person came in. Friends and family accompanying people filing paperwork were told to wait in the hallway.

Because of the restrictions, Halpin said, the public should expect delays.

“We can take paperwork, but you’re not going to get a divorce case scheduled in the next four weeks” or longer, she said.

Peter Ohman, of the Office of the State Public Defender, said his attorneys throughout the state were reporting varying levels of restrictions in courts, depending on the judge.

“Some of them have been very sensitive to trying to limit contact, and others have not,” he said.

