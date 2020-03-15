Some Montana ski resorts cancel remainder of season; others weigh options

Several ski resorts across Montana announced plans Sunday for the remainder of their seasons as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue to grow in the United States.

At least two ski resorts opted to close for the remainder of the season. Others closed have announced a week-long closure, and some are planning for no closure at all.

In Carbon County, Red Lodge Mountain announced it would be suspending operations for a week as it continues to assess its plans for the remainder of the season.

In a press release announcing its decision, Red Lodge Mountain cited public health and safety concerns for staff, guests and the community, related to COVID-19.

The decision to suspend operations was made with guidance from health officials, the release says.

The decision by Red Lodge Mountain echoes that of Big Sky Resort, which also announced a week-long suspension beginning Sunday. Other ski hills and resorts in Montana have also closed, in some cases for the remainder of the season.