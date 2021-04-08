Some patients might have missed full COVID-19 dose at Shrine

"While we believe the number of people who may not have received a full vaccination is fewer than 10, out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded the notification list," Felton said.

Felton asked that those who received their second dose between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Shrine respond to phone calls and voicemail messages from RiverStone Health.

If a person received a vaccine during this time period and does not hear from RiverStone by the end of the day Friday, they should call the dedicated phone line at 406-651-6409 or email at shrinvax@riverstonehealth.org.

To prevent the error from occurring again, RiverStone Health is seeking advice from the Unified Health Command's medical technical team, which has worked to provide health guidance through the pandemic.

RiverStone has also reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for next step guidance when following up with patients affected by the error, Felton said.

"To everyone who received their second dose of vaccine before 8:45 yesterday morning, I am truly sorry for this error and all of the inconvenience it has caused. Please know we are reviewing our clinical staffing contract and expectations with NuWest Healthcare," Felton said.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.