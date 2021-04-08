Some patients might have missed full COVID-19 dose at Shrine

Some Yellowstone County residents may not have received their full second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Shrine Auditorium vaccination clinic early Wednesday morning, according to RiverStone Health Thursday.
Those who received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning may not have been given the full dose after a contracted pharmacist from another state may have incorrectly filled syringes, said John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer during a press conference Thursday.
The pharmacist was contracted through NuWest Healthcare, a national health care staffing agency contracted to assist at Yellowstone County's vaccination clinics.
RiverStone Health operates free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark and the Shrine Auditorium. Second dose vaccinations are done at the Shrine.
"An astute lead nurse and lead pharmacist brought the situation to our attention that this pharmacist did not demonstrate the skills in accordance to our expectations and is no longer working with NuWest or any of our Yellowstone County vaccination sites," Felton said.
RiverStone Health is notifying the 90 people who received their second dose Wednesday morning about the error and the steps to take to get fully immunized.
"While we believe the number of people who may not have received a full vaccination is fewer than 10, out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded the notification list," Felton said.
Felton asked that those who received their second dose between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Shrine respond to phone calls and voicemail messages from RiverStone Health.
If a person received a vaccine during this time period and does not hear from RiverStone by the end of the day Friday, they should call the dedicated phone line at 406-651-6409 or email at shrinvax@riverstonehealth.org.
To prevent the error from occurring again, RiverStone Health is seeking advice from the Unified Health Command's medical technical team, which has worked to provide health guidance through the pandemic.
RiverStone has also reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for next step guidance when following up with patients affected by the error, Felton said.
"To everyone who received their second dose of vaccine before 8:45 yesterday morning, I am truly sorry for this error and all of the inconvenience it has caused. Please know we are reviewing our clinical staffing contract and expectations with NuWest Healthcare," Felton said.
This story will be updated.