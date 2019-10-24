This weekend is expected to bring snow to the Billings area beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Accompanying the snow will be a drop in temperatures caused by cold air moving through the area.
Thursday afternoon the forecast showed Billings with a 20% to 40% chance of more than 2 inches of snowfall from Friday to Saturday. Snowfall is more likely for areas south and west of Billings.
Livingston, Big Timber, Nye, Red Lodge, Gardiner, Cooke City, and Sheridan, Wyoming are all within areas with a chance of more than 2 inches of snowfall ranging between 70% and 100%.
The weather service advises people, including hunters and others in the back country, to watch out for quickly changing conditions with this weather system. Travel conditions on I-90 west of Columbus, along with Highway 212 to Harlowton, could become hazardous.
Weather service meteorologist Nick Vertz, speaking at about 4 p.m. Thursday, said that the weather service wasn't currently expecting more than a couple inches of snow for Billings.
"There's still a bit of uncertainty that's associated with this event," Vertz said.
'We kind of have a push of cold air coming in Friday night going into Saturday that will give us an initial drastic drop of temperatures," Vertz said.
Saturday daytime temperatures are expected to keep at around 37 degrees before dipping overnight to around 19. Sunday is forecast to have a high near 34 and a low near 20.
Monday and Tuesday could see a second surge of air coming through that might drop temperatures even further. Another snowfall event could pass through similar to the one expected at the front end of the weekend. There remains "a lot of uncertainty" with the forecast looking that far out, Vertz said.
"At the very least, temperatures will stay on the cooler side through Tuesday," he said.
Temperatures Monday night could drop to 12, before falling even further down to 9 degrees Tuesday night.