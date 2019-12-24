Lockwood school is looking for new therapy-based student services provider after the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch pulled out of the school.
The ranch provides the services, known as CSCT, to several schools in Yellowstone County. Leaving Lockwood is the culmination of years of staffing struggles, school and ranch officials said.
Ranch CEO Mike Chavers called it a "difficult decision" in an email.
"The primary factor in the decision was the inability to hire qualified staff, leading to several open CSCT teams across our service area," he wrote.
The CSCT positions require advanced education and training. Teams consist of therapists and behavioral experts who work with students identified by schools for support beyond what classroom teachers are trained for.
Lockwood officials hoped to have a contract in place soon, and have a potential contract with AWARE, which also staffs CSCT teams in Yellowstone County, as an agenda item for a Dec. 19 school board meeting.
Novasio was confident that the school would find services during the Dec. 10 school board meeting when he announced YBGR was pulling out.
But the episode helps illuminate challenges for programs that provide behavioral support for schools.
Employment issues
“For the most part, it really comes down to needing masters-level prepared people and not having enough of them in Montana,” Chavers said in a follow-up phone conversation.
A 2018 report from federal health officials found that many states are dealing with shortages in behavioral health fields that are expected to get worse.
It estimated that Montana's current demand for psychiatrists was only about 80% filled, and that the shortage will get worse. The outlook for addiction counselors is similar. Psychologists and social workers also face current shortages in the state, but those areas are expected to improve.
The report found that some areas like school counselors and mental health had an adequate supply of workers, but experts still frequently raise concerns about staffing in both fields.
The report doesn't necessarily encompass the exact jobs the YBGR staffs for CSCT teams, but it examines the wider industry landscape.
In schools
Services offered through CSCT are an integral part of how schools grapple with what they say are increasing behavioral problems.
Schools staff their own counselors and psychologists, and some have programs like the PAX good behavior game designed to address the roots of behavior problems — notably childhood trauma. But local superintendents have been increasingly vocal about the need for trained clinical staff.
Novasio said that Lockwood has seen an increase in several behavioral issues requiring clinical support, and called the issue a top priority for the district.
According to a recent report commissioned by the ranch, more than 400 kids were served by CSCT teams during the past school year.
In a 2018 statewide report evaluating CSCT programs, recruitment and pay were tabbed as the first issues in the "weaknesses" section.
"Many stakeholders note that CSCT positions pay poorly for work that is emotionally challenging and demanding," the report says.
It goes on to cite an anonymous school administrator: “The biggest weakness of CSCT is the lack of qualified candidates applying for the program. We have been without a therapist for several months. This is a demanding job with entry level pay, so people are not sticking with the program for the long term.”
Those shortages are concentrated in rural areas, the report says.
The "strengths" section illuminates the importance of having qualified staffers on CSCT teams.
"Repeatedly, school administrators underscored the vital importance of hiring well-trained, well-matched staff on CSCT teams as a factor that contributes to a successful program," it says.
It also shows that despite the staffing gripes, most CSCT staffers and school administrators rated programs as "good" or "excellent," although in some cases they could be better integrated into overall behavioral programs.
The report also lays out what successful programs can accomplish; improved attendance, lower drop-out rates, lower suicide risk, and less need for intensive services as students age.
