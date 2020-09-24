 Skip to main content
Some traditional Halloween events in Billings canceled
Some traditional Halloween events in Billings canceled

The annual Boo at the Zoo event at ZooMontana has been canceled this year, Zoo Director Jeff Ewelt announced Thursday.

"We understand the disappointment this creates with many of you; we’re disappointed too. As a large, community venue, we must be a leader in community safety, helping in any way we can to slow the spread of COVID19," the zoo's post on Facebook read.

The Sleepy Hollow wagon rides on zoo grounds are still happening and must be booked in family groups at http://sleepyhollowmontana.com/.

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

The 19th Annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event set for Friday, Oct. 30, has been canceled. The event is coordinated each year by the Downtown Billings Alliance and made possible by the participation of more than 60 downtown businesses. This year, the DBA surveyed its membership, made up of more than 200 downtown businesses, and 60% said they would not participate in a trick-or-treat event this year, according to a press release from the DBA.

The community event draws approximately 8,000 people to the streets of downtown each October.

Downtown Halloween trick-or-treating

Jaysiah and Jaydence Real Bird head down Broadway while trick-or-treating Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Billings.

Clark Avenue Trick-or-Treating

A popular destination for trick-or-treating is the 300 block of Clark Avenue, with over-the-top decorations and streets closed to traffic. 

According to a post on Facebook, the neighborhood event will not be held this year.

