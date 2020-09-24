Some traditional Halloween events in Billings canceled

The annual Boo at the Zoo event at ZooMontana has been canceled this year, Zoo Director Jeff Ewelt announced Thursday.
"We understand the disappointment this creates with many of you; we’re disappointed too. As a large, community venue, we must be a leader in community safety, helping in any way we can to slow the spread of COVID19," the zoo's post on Facebook read.
The Sleepy Hollow wagon rides on zoo grounds are still happening and must be booked in family groups at http://sleepyhollowmontana.com/.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
The 19th Annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event set for Friday, Oct. 30, has been canceled. The event is coordinated each year by the Downtown Billings Alliance and made possible by the participation of more than 60 downtown businesses. This year, the DBA surveyed its membership, made up of more than 200 downtown businesses, and 60% said they would not participate in a trick-or-treat event this year, according to a press release from the DBA.
The community event draws approximately 8,000 people to the streets of downtown each October.
Clark Avenue Trick-or-Treating
A popular destination for trick-or-treating is the 300 block of Clark Avenue, with over-the-top decorations and streets closed to traffic.
According to a post on Facebook, the neighborhood event will not be held this year.
Retrospective: Halloween in Billings
Senior High drama club, 1976
Senior High, 1976
Halloween costumes, 1978
Bench Elementary School, 1978
West Park Plaza, 1979
West Park Plaza, 1979
West Park Plaza, 1979
Witches, 1979
E.T., 1987
Eastern Montana College preschool, 1987
Halloween masks, 1987
Face painting contest, 1991
Face painting contest, 1991
Face painting contest, 1991
Garfield Elementary School, 1992
Garfield Elementary School, 1992
Garfield Elementary School, 1992
Garfield Elementary School, 1992
Garfield Elementary School, 1992
Garfield Elementary School, 1992
Halloween costumes, 1993
Halloween costumes, 1993
Will James Middle School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Dinosaur costume, 1993
Boulder Elementary School, 1993
Elementary School, 1995
Elementary school, 1995
Elementary school, 1995
Broadwater Elementary School, 1983
Broadwater Elementary School, 1983
Broadwater Elementary School, 1983
Broadwater Elementary School, 1983
Broadwater Elementary School, 1983
Children at nursing home, 1978
Children at nursing home, 1978
Darth Vader at nursing home, 1978
Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl, 1975
Seniors dressed for Halloween, 1979
