Some voters wait nearly 4 hours at MetraPark to participate in record-breaking turnout

Election Day wound down quietly in Billings Tuesday as hundreds of voters waited patiently to participate in an already record-breaking turnout.
Although final results may take well into the week to determine, Yellowstone County election officials did not report any issues for the 2020 general election beyond the staggering turnout from voters.
“Sure, there’s a wait, but it’s more fun this way, more exciting. Plus, this way, you get a sticker,” said Olive Grimm, an 18-year-old waiting to cast her first ballot.
More than 100 million U.S. citizens had already submitted their ballots by Tuesday morning, according to data from the United States Elections Project, which tracks early voting and mail-in ballots. A definitive tally for the turnout of the 2020 election will not be available until well after Election Day, but the current numbers from each state have already reached nearly 75% of the total turnout for 2016.
In Montana, where all but 11 counties opted to hold the election by mail, Lee Montana newspapers reported the number of ballots collected by local county election officials reached a record-setting 517,441 by late Monday morning. Those who had not mailed in their ballots before Nov. 3 were encouraged to hand in their ballots personally at designated drop-off boxes, or register and vote in person.
Yellowstone County agreed to hold its election by mail in August, with nearly 94,000 ballots mailed to registered voters in October. As of Friday, the county elections office had received about 73,000 ballots.
The line of voters snaked through the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark Tuesday, and stretched out the door and down the sidewalk toward Main Street. The crowd was by far the largest the center has seen since it opened to voters in early October.
Those waiting looked at their phones, sipped free bottles of water distributed by volunteers and filled out voter registration forms on each other’s backs to kill the more than two-hour wait time.
"Almost everyone who we're seeing in line today are late registrations," said Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford.
Rutherford said he does not expect a final tally from Yellowstone County voters at least until Wednesday. The goal for tonight, he said, was to count every ballot that's already been collected and transported to the county courthouse.
He said the turnout at Metra has forced him to split his resources between the two sites. Updated results for the night will be posted at the county election website at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight, he said.
Although the pavilion has been used before for voting services in the past, this is the first time the concession stand inside has been opened to offer voters a pretzel or bag of popcorn.
Grimm, who recently graduated from high school, said she and 14 family members would be voting Tuesday.
“It’s important to have my voice heard and to stand up for what I think is right. I’m voting for my future and the younger people in my family’s future,” she said.
Ashly Warrenburg, standing a few dozen people behind Grimm, needed a change in address in order to vote this year. By the time she worked her way into the pavilion to drop off her ballot, it was the third time she’s voted in a presidential election. She said the ethic of every vote counting was one instilled in her by her grandfather, who served in the Navy for 30 years.
“You’ve got to do your part, or you can’t complain,” she said.
Voting services at Metra will remain available until 8 p.m., when results will begin to be tallied across the state. Those already in line at that time will still have a chance to vote.
