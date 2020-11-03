Some voters wait nearly 4 hours at MetraPark to participate in record-breaking turnout

Although the pavilion has been used before for voting services in the past, this is the first time the concession stand inside has been opened to offer voters a pretzel or bag of popcorn.

Grimm, who recently graduated from high school, said she and 14 family members would be voting Tuesday.

“It’s important to have my voice heard and to stand up for what I think is right. I’m voting for my future and the younger people in my family’s future,” she said.

Ashly Warrenburg, standing a few dozen people behind Grimm, needed a change in address in order to vote this year. By the time she worked her way into the pavilion to drop off her ballot, it was the third time she’s voted in a presidential election. She said the ethic of every vote counting was one instilled in her by her grandfather, who served in the Navy for 30 years.

“You’ve got to do your part, or you can’t complain,” she said.

Voting services at Metra will remain available until 8 p.m., when results will begin to be tallied across the state. Those already in line at that time will still have a chance to vote.

