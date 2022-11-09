Something to be proud of: Gold star addition added to memorial

On a warm October day, perched on a hill in the town center of Fort Peck, multiple men work tirelessly to complete the latest addition to the Northeast Montana Veterans Memorial—a dedication to area service members killed in action. Their deadline was not only the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, but also the impending winter weather.

Perched on a hill, surveying the surrounding area like a sentry, stands the bright, plain concrete tower topped by a red terra-cotta roof that anchors the rest of the memorial. Around the tower are tiled walls with hundreds of names adorning both sides. The hill falls away into the town of Fort Peck, which sits on the edge of the Fort Peck Dam.

Unique to many Veteran memorials is the way the Northeast Montana Veterans Memorial began, was funded, and ultimately, was built. Fundraising began in December 2009, by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts. Throughout the building of the monument, constant fundraising was necessary to keep up with the costs of the build. Not a single cent of government funds were received. After the lengthy fundraising process, the project broke ground in fall 2015 and was completed and officially dedicated on Independence Day 2016.

The most recent began just before the pandemic in January 2020 with a similar fundraiser. The organizers wanted to put the names of the men and women from the region who gave their lives in the line of duty. Located inside the tower, the service members who passed away are grouped by the northeast Montana county they were from.

To make the lists, organizers combed through local and government records finalizing the complete list this past March. The new addition was constructed and completed just in time for Veterans Day this year.

"There was so much more to this than we ever dreamed of. We spent so much time on this, it is just incredible," said Air Force Retiree and Vietnam Veteran Art Widhalm, one of the memorial's organizers and former Fort Peck VFW post commander.

Fort Peck was chosen not only for its beautiful location, but also for its central placement within the northeast Montana region. The planners wanted to make sure the monument was accessible to the veterans and people of the region they represent.

Don Baker, the architect of the memorial, suggested the present site. Formerly a city park, and located within a traffic circle, Baker had the site in mind from the beginning of the design process. He was so eager to help, he donated the architectural designs to the VFW, free of charge.

A father and son duo from Fort Peck were chosen as contractors, and joked that they “would have been run out of town if they did not make the deal,” said Widhalm.

Montana’s military history stretches back well before statehood, and the memorial website specifically highlights the 163rd Infantry Regiment of the Montana National Guard. Organized in 1894, the unit first saw action in the Philippines in 1898 during the Spanish-American War, on the border during the Mexican Revolution in 1916, in Europe during the First World War, the South Pacific during the Second World War, and elsewhere in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Throughout the history of Northeast Montana, more than 9,000 locals have served in every branch, and approximately 300 have died.

During the Second World War, Montana had the highest number of service members per capita among the states, and the second highest percentage of deaths of any state in the union.

The monument is modelled after the power plants of Fort Peck Dam, and stands 34 feet high. There is as much concrete poured above ground, as there is below. Baker wanted the monument to match seamlessly with the military architecture of the area left over by the Army Corps of Engineers.

But Baker died prior to the completion of the monument.

The monument also contains a number of bronze sculptures. Pam Lahar, a Glendive sculptor, designed the casket sculpture draped with a bronze American Flag and interred under the memorial's center tower. The sculpture is so detailed that Lahar sculpted stitching into the flag's seems. Harvey Rattey, Pam’s husband, also created a Bugler sculpture. Together, the couple worked on their sculptures for seven years. Rattey suffered from Alzheimer’s during the sculpting process and was only able to work on it in moments of clarity. He also died before the memorial was completed.

One of the finals sculptures was formed by Mike Curtis of Sand Point, Idaho who sculpted the an Eagle with Talons raised at the memorial's entrance.

“The generosity of northeast Montana is unbelievable. They have something here that they can really be proud of,” Widhalm said.