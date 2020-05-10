Son has sent his Billings mom flowers every month since 1992

Tim Donnelly probably spends about $40 or more on each arrangement, but leaves it up to Gainan’s to choose what will be delivered.

“My mom’s certainly worth more than that,” Tim Donnelly said. “I asked her once if she would rather have the flowers or an airline ticket to come out and visit each year, and she said, ‘Oh the flowers!’”

Gainan’s carries out a few long-standing orders, co-owner Mick Gainan said, but Tim Donnelly’s commitment to sending flowers is the longest standing order the business has kept since it opened in 1951.

Each arrangement sent to Dode Donnelly is crafted with seasonal flowers by one of the florists at Gainan’s.

“The neat part about it is the friendship and the relationship and being entrusted to represent Dr. Donnelly all these years and to be a part of their lives,” Gainan said.

When Tim Donnelly looks back, he appreciates everything his mother has done for him, even when he was a rambunctious and mischievous child. He recalled a time when he climbed up the home's drain pipe and got on the roof to try out a home-made "parachute."

"I guess I wanted to send her the flowers for just being there and keeping me alive," Tim Donnelly said.