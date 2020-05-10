Son has sent his Billings mom flowers every month since 1992

A dozen red roses. A topiary plant. An arrangement of seasonal spring flowers.
Every month for the past 28 years, Billings resident 85-year-old Dode Donnelly, has received countless flower arrangements and house plants from her son, Dr. Tim Donnelly.
In 1992, Tim Donnelly was visiting Billings from New Hampshire for a high school class reunion when he decided to create an ongoing account with Gainan’s downtown.
He moved to New Hampshire in 1983, where he practiced as an emergency physician for 30 years and is now retired. Through the decades, he kept the tradition going and continues to send a different bouquet to his mother's doorstep every month. It took a few months for Dode Donnelly to figure out who was sending them.
She’d get larger arrangements or table centerpieces for the winter holidays, Valentine’s Day, her birthday in March, and specifically for Mother’s Day. For May, she received a China Doll house plant.
“She’s just thrilled each month,” Tim Donnelly said. “She spends a month, kind of like a kid, waiting to see what’s coming. It’s always different.”
Before Dode Donnelly moved into a senior living facility in 2018, she lived in her home on Woody Drive for 40 years. A flower table that sat in front of a large picture window that faced the street would showcase her latest arrangement.
“She’d put her flowers on the table in front of the window so that everybody that walked by could see her flowers and be jealous,” Tim Donnelly said, chuckling.
Growing up, Tim Donnelly would get his mom flowers when he saved up enough money from mowing lawns. Dode Donnelly and her husband, Dan Donnelly, celebrated their anniversary every July, but Tim Donnelly recalled that his dad would sometimes forget the special day. Donnelly never understood why, since it was one week after the Fourth of July and one week before his dad’s birthday.
Dode and Dan Donnelly were married for almost 63 years. He died in 2016.
One year when Tim Donnelly was in high school, he spent $10 on an arrangement from Gainan’s that was delivered to his mother on his parents’ anniversary. She called her husband to thank him for the flowers, but he responded with confusion.
“He’s going, ‘Now who’s sending my wife flowers?’” Tim Donnelly recalled.
Donnelly told his dad that he bought the flowers, and it’s been a cherished memory ever since. The kind gesture also sparked Tim Donnelly’s relationship with Gainan's, where he later went back in 1992.
“What I really like most about receiving the flowers is that it keeps him close to me,” Dode Donnelly said.
Tim Donnelly probably spends about $40 or more on each arrangement, but leaves it up to Gainan’s to choose what will be delivered.
“My mom’s certainly worth more than that,” Tim Donnelly said. “I asked her once if she would rather have the flowers or an airline ticket to come out and visit each year, and she said, ‘Oh the flowers!’”
Gainan’s carries out a few long-standing orders, co-owner Mick Gainan said, but Tim Donnelly’s commitment to sending flowers is the longest standing order the business has kept since it opened in 1951.
Each arrangement sent to Dode Donnelly is crafted with seasonal flowers by one of the florists at Gainan’s.
“The neat part about it is the friendship and the relationship and being entrusted to represent Dr. Donnelly all these years and to be a part of their lives,” Gainan said.
When Tim Donnelly looks back, he appreciates everything his mother has done for him, even when he was a rambunctious and mischievous child. He recalled a time when he climbed up the home's drain pipe and got on the roof to try out a home-made "parachute."
"I guess I wanted to send her the flowers for just being there and keeping me alive," Tim Donnelly said.
But it doesn't take much to show a loved one how much they're appreciated, and he encouraged others to do the same.
“I wasn’t able to be there a lot,” Donnelly said. “So, it really did strike me how inexpensive it is to make a gesture. … When something’s coming and you’re not expecting it, or when it’s coming on a regular schedule, it just brightens up your day and it’s special.”
