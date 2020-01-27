Angela’s Piazza will hold its annual Souper Bowl event on Friday, Jan. 31.
The benefit lunch and dinner will take place at American Lutheran Church, located at 5 Lewis Ave.
For $30, diners will receive a hot bowl of soup made by a local restaurant and take home a unique piece of pottery or a wooden bowl crafted by a local artist. Diners also have the option of ordering a flight of three soup samples.
Serving times are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gift certificates and take-out are also available.
Proceeds support the programs of Angela’s Piazza, a welcoming, accepting place where women can learn to live safer, better lives free from addictions and violence by discovering self-confidence, courage and hope through programs dealing with domestic violence and promote spiritual and emotional healing.
For more information, go to angelaspiazza.org.