Montana State University Extension agents in Yellowstone, Carbon, Big Horn, Musselshell and Stillwater Counties have teamed up to present the South Central Ag Forum. The workshops will take place Jan. 22-24, and feature the same set of presentations in Billings, Roundup, Hardin, Joliet and Columbus.
Speakers include Dr. Carla Sanford, MSU Extension beef specialist; Dr. Jeff Mosley, MSU Extension range management specialist; Callie Cooley, MSU Extension agent in Yellowstone County; and Molly Masters, MSU Extension agent in Big Horn County.
Sanford will discuss her research regarding heifer development, postpartum management, and the concept of fetal programming, and Mosley will discuss grazing management options during spring and early fall. Cooley and Masters’ presentation will focus on the importance of water quality for livestock.
According to a press release from the MSU Extension office, times and locations of the workshops are:
- Billings: 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Yellowstone room at MetraPark.
- Roundup: 5 p.m. Jan. 22, Musselshell ambulance barn.
- Hardin: 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Big Horn County Extension Office.
- Joliet: 5 p.m. Jan. 23, Beartooth RC&D building.
- Columbus: 11 a.m. Jan. 24, Columbus Fire Department.
The workshops are free for all to attend.
To RSVP (by Jan. 21), or for more information, contact Callie Cooley by emailing callie.cooley@montana.edu, or calling 256-2828.