South Dakota, Idaho officials visit Billings, discuss private management of public facilities

In an effort to expand the conversation about privatizing management at MetraPark, the Billings Chamber of Commerce brought to town leaders from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Nampa, Idaho, to speak with community and business officials in Billings.

Sioux Falls and Nampa both have publicly owned event facilities that are managed by a private, third-party management company, and leaders from the two communities spoke at a Chamber gathering Thursday morning about their experience while taking questions from the audience.

In introducing the speakers, Dan Brooks, the Chamber's director of business advocacy, explained why the organization had put together the gathering.

"We believe MetraPark will be managed most effectively by a professional event management company," he said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken along with the city's finance director, Shawn Pritchett, were joined by Nampa's Mayor Debbie Kling. The three talked about the importance of negotiating smart contracts and approaching the agreement like an equal partnership where the government entity's input is vital.

Sioux Falls' Premiere Center is managed by ASM Global and Nampa's Ford Idaho Center is run by OVG — the two companies vying for management of MetraPark.

Officials from OVG and ASM were at the meeting and participated in the final question-and-answer session.

TenHaken sees private management of event facilities as a smart way for local government to focus on operations it does well, like water treatment, public safety, road maintenance and other similar services.

Event facility management is best left to the private sector, he said. "That's not our core competency."

Speaking specifically to concerns raised in Yellowstone County, Pritchett talked about the collaboration that regularly happens between the city and ASM.

For example, when the company went to hire a new general manager for the Premiere Center ASM involved the city in the process. He also pointed to the employees at the facility; they're all from the community, he said.

"We communicate our expectations," he said.

Addressing another concern, Kling talked about the importance of agriculture in the Nampa region and that it's an important part of event planning and booking at the Ford Idaho Center.

"Private management does not mean community events go away," she said.

Local nonprofit groups work the arena's concession stands, taking a cut of revenue, and the town's annual rodeo is built into Nampa's contract with OVG, she added.

Tim Goodrigdge, MetraPark's interim general manager, attended the meeting and asked the delegation from ASM and OVG what advice they might give to Yellowstone County leaders about handling what could be a complex transition. The transition to private management in Nampa and Sioux Falls predated TenHaken, Pritchett and Kling.

Goodrigdge pointed out that the Chamber's description of current operations at MetraPark had been devastating on morale among the workers there.

"We work really hard," he said. "And we have delivered the best financial performance in the history of MetraPark."

Both Kling and TenHaken emphasized the importance of elected officials communicating to facility staff members the importance of what they do.

Representatives from ASM and OVG agreed, pointing out that local workers are the ones who will likely be hired should management at the facility be privatized; they're the ones who know how to run the facility, they said.

"You're going to be just fine," a representative from OVG said. "We have a high retention rate."

On Tuesday, Yellowstone County Commissioners voted 2-1 to request bids from private groups interested in managing MetraPark.