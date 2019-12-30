Ten days after a gas leak inside an apartment exploded, the Battleship Apartments on the Billings South Side remain closed.
The explosion left two people with what were initially described as severe burns, and also caused extensive damage to the building.
Property manager Harry One Bear said Monday afternoon that he might know more soon about a potential timeline for reopening. Repairing and reopening is still the current plan for the property on the 3100 block of Third Avenue South, he said.
Insurance inspectors were looking over the building Monday, One Bear said.
"We're having it all looked at today," One Bear said. "Right now, it's just been the same since the incident happened."
One Bear manages the property, which is owned by John Skauge. Skauge owns several properties in Billings, including Buck's Bar. Skauge also owns the Colonial Apartments, a building off South 27th Street that closed temporarily in December 2016 after a fire in an apartment unit.
After the Colonial fire, about nine people initially sought assistance from the Red Cross of Montana. After the explosion at the Battleship Apartments, about 20 cases were opened, a Red Cross disaster program manager said the night of the incident.
One Bear said some displaced tenants had been relocated to other properties he manages.
At the time of the explosion, eight of the Battleship Apartment building's 15 units were occupied, One Bear said.
The investigation into the explosion and fire is still ongoing. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough said he was still interviewing people about the explosion, including the two injured people.
McCullough said he believed the two injured people were flown out of state for medical treatment. The deputy fire marshal said that before the building can reopen the owner would need to get permitting from the city for repairs and also have the structure inspected.
