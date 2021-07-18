South Side fire sends one to hospital

A fire Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Washington Street on the Billings South Side sent one person to the hospital and damaged the attic and roof of the home.

The person was taken to the hospital "as a precaution for smoke inhalation," a press release from Billings Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to an overheated electrical circuit in the attic.

The home, which was insured, sustained $30,000 in damage, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0