South Side homicide suspect to appear in district court

A Billings man accused of killing a man outside of the Colonial apartments last month is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Melvin Joseph Pretty on Top, 24, has been charges in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Prosecutors have alleged Pretty on Top shot and killed Troy L. Chaney apparently at random while Chaney sat in his van.

Pretty on Top told officers he shot Chaney for no reason other than his “mother” telling him to do so, court documents said.

Late on Dec. 22, Chaney was in a parked van on the 2600 block of Third Avenue South, according to charging documents, on the east side of the Colonial apartments. Surveillance footage recovered from a nearby building allegedly showed another man walking up to the passenger side of the van, opening the door and shooting Chaney. The man, who police allegedly identified as Pretty on Top, then pulled Chaney out of the van and drove the vehicle west on Third Avenue South.

About four minutes later, court documents said, Pretty on Top returned to where Chaney laid on the ground. Surveillance footage showed him getting out of the van. Pretty on Top allegedly shot Chaney two more times and kicked his body. A second person, identified as Pretty on Top’s girlfriend, ran out of the Colonial apartments and joined Pretty on Top in the van as the two drove away.

Emergency crews transported Chaney to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Gazette previously reported.

Investigators with the Billings Police Department found Chaney’s van the next morning just a few blocks away from the shooting on the 200 block of South 31st Street, according to charging documents.

Several people at a residence where the van was left allegedly identified Pretty on Top as the shooter, telling police he came to them the night before saying he just shot someone. That same day, officers found Pretty on Top and his girlfriend in a unit at the Colonial apartments, and took both in for questioning.

Pretty on Top allegedly admitted to shooting Chaney. He told BPD detectives he was in the Colonial apartments with someone he identified as his mother, court documents said.

“(Pretty on Top) said they observed (Chaney) parked outside in his van and she told him to go outside and see what (Chaney) wanted,” wrote Deputy Chief County Attorney Ed Zink in charging documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court. “(Pretty on Top) said (Chaney) did nothing to cause him to shoot him.”

He told police he went outside and shot Chaney twice before pulling him out of the van, according to court documents. When Pretty on Top drove the van to the residence on South 31st Street, he allegedly gave the gun to a woman to hide.

The investigation into Chaney’s death is still ongoing, charging documents said, and police have not located the gun used in the shooting.

The death of Chaney, a Black man, was the 17th and final homicide investigation opened by Billings police in 2022. People of color and Indigenous people were the majority of the homicides investigated by BPD last year.

Hispanic, Native American and Black people make up about 13% of the population of Billings, according to U.S. Census data, while representing more than 75% of homicide victims in the city. Billings police officers shot and killed three people this year, a Hispanic man and two Native Americans.

Pretty on Top is scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday before District Judge Ashley Harada. If convicted of deliberate homicide, Pretty on Top could spend the rest of his life in prison. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.