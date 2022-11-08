South Side homicide victim ID'd; police still searching for suspect

County officials identified the man killed over the weekend in a South Side shooting.

Walker Takeshorse, 31, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette Tuesday. Prior to Saturday’s shooting, he was living in a Great Falls prison transitional center, but had family in Hardin. The county coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

Billings police have arrested one person in connection to Takeshorse’s death, and are still searching for a second suspect.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a sedan crashing into another car parked on the 200 block of South 29th Street just before midnight November 5. In the driver’s seat of the sedan, they found Takeshorse, who was wounded. Crews transported him to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

Takeshorse was an inmate at the Great Falls Pre-Release Center as of September 28, according to information from the Montana Sexual or Violent Offender Registry. He was sentenced for one count of aggravated assault by accountability over a decade ago.

Following the shooting, the Gazette previously reported, BPD officers arrested one man who escaped custody from a Billings pre-release program. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email the department is not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in finding a second suspect, 22-year-old Branden Rock Above. Rock Above is also an escaped inmate from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center. In 2019, a Yellowstone County court sentenced Rock Above to 15 years in custody for assault with a weapon. He stands 6 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs about 195 pounds.

At least 15 people in Yellowstone County have died due to gun violence so far this year. Along with the shooting deaths, two other have been stabbed to death.

At a city council meeting Monday, the Gazette reported, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John linked the proliferation of firearms to the violence the city has been experiencing. Police alone will not be able to reduce the violent crime rate, he said, which peaked in 2020 but still remains higher than past years. St. John said addressing violent crime will take community partnerships strengthened by the $7.1 million public safety mill levy passed by Billings voters last year.

Of the 15 people shot dead in 2022, BPD officers killed three. Those police shootings are currently under investigation by the state Department of Justice.

People of color, particularly Native Americans, make up more than half of the fatal shooting victims in the county so far this year despite making up less than 14% of the city's population.

For over a decade, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indian Health Service and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, homicide has remained a leading cause of death for Indigenous people. American Indians and Alaska Natives are more than twice as likely to experience violence during their lifetimes than any other race in the United States.