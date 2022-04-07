South Side kindergartners found a gun at school, a parent questions school's response

It’s been more than two weeks since a pair of armed casino robbers tossed at least one gun while fleeing from police.

The robbery was Sunday, March 20th and one gun was recovered during a police search that evening at Ponderosa Elementary school on the South Side of Billings.

A second gun was also apparently dropped on the school's playground. It went unnoticed until kindergartners found it the next morning. One of the students picked it up and then told a teacher. The gun was loaded.

The mother of one of those students understands the tossed gun may have been a unique event that no one could have anticipated, but she’s still miffed at how the school district handled it.

“I’m surprised the school was even cleared to be open,” said Sara Wiggins, whose son was among the group of kids who found the weapon.

The gun was loaded, but jammed, said Superintendent Greg Upham. After one of the students picked it up, a teacher was alerted who secured it before giving it to Principal Clark Herron, Upham said.

Before school that day, Herron and the school custodian swept the school's grounds after hearing about the incident from BPD, Upham said. Herron referred questions to Upham, but he confirmed the location where the weapon was discovered.

“Had they really looked, just walked around the perimeter, they would have found it by the runoff (gutter),” Wiggins said.

Wiggins, along with every parent at the school, received an email from Herron about the incident around 10 a.m. that Monday. But she was “angered and terrified” to learn from her son that he was in the group who found the weapon.

Herron's email to parents said, “I wanted to inform you there was a gun found on the playground this morning. Everyone is safe, and it has been given to the police department, as it's part of an ongoing investigation that is not related to the school. If you have questions, please feel free to contact me."

Area schools have become increasingly aware of issues of gun safety and crime in the community.

In February, a student brought a handgun into Laurel High School. Schools also recently experienced threats that originated on social media and affected districts statewide.

Prior to the incident at Ponderosa, Upham has already hired a consultant on gun safety who will evaluate preparedness in the district on April 21 and 22.

“Seeing the extended crime issues that we’re dealing with here in the community, we just want to make sure we have an access to this type of resource. With everything that’s going on, it’s time to really do a deep dive in all that,” Upham said.

He added that he hasn’t seen anything like the Ponderosa incident in his tenure.

One person has been charged in the casino robbery and another suspect remains at-large, said Matt Lennick, administrative lieutenant with BPD. It hasn't yet been confirmed the gun found at Ponderosa was linked to the casino robbery. Initial police reports showed one gun was involved in the robbery, Lennick said. One shot was fired into the air at the casino

Wiggins still wants to see changes.

She contacted the Billings City Council asking about the possibility of training or recruiting police dogs to sniff potential bombs, firearms and drugs following such an incident. For Wiggins, the issue hits close to home. She attended Columbine High School, in Littleton, CO, and has always feared violence in schools. She was in sixth grade when the infamous mass shooting took place, she told the Gazette.

City Council Member Danny Choriki of Ward 3 responded to Wiggins by email.

“We do not have an [explosive ordinance disposal] K9 as there is simply not enough demand to justify. The closest EOD K9 comes from Malmstrom [Air Force Base] and will be used when we have a dignitary visit,” he wrote. EOD dogs can also smell ammunition, according to the email.

Based on conversations with police officials, Choriki added that the city has retired two single-purpose dogs because they were trained to detect marijuana, and “therefore became a liability in light of legalization.”

Ponderosa has a designated School Resource Officer who actively serves as a liaison between BPD and the school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2