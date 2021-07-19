South Side shooting injures 1, male suspect in custody

Billings police responded to a shooting on Billings' South Side on Monday afternoon that left one man injured and one in custody.

Police were called to a residence at in the 4100 block of Morgan Avenue just before 4 p.m. with a report of an adult male who had been shot in the torso.

According to BPD Assistant Chief House, a suspect was in custody less than an hour later, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.