South Side shooting sends 1 to hospital

A shooting on the South Side of Billings Sunday night sent a 50-year-old man to the hospital, according to the Billings Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South 31st Street. Some information about the shooting was made public at about 12:15 a.m. in a social media post by BPD Sgt. Tina Hoeger.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital by American Medical Response, detectives were on scene, and the investigation was ongoing, according to Hoeger.

After the shooting police cars blocked off South 31st Street at First Avenue South, and police line tape covered up most of the block down to Second Avenue South.

More than a dozen police cars were on scene at one point, and by 11 p.m. detectives were arriving on scene, along with the BPD's Crime Scene Investigation truck.

