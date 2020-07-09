South Side tour training available to community residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Heritage Center seeks history buffs, cultural gurus, and proud community members who want to introduce people to Billings' South Side neighborhood. WHC has teamed up with Healthy By Design to offer free training for residents.

Participants will learn how to guide a South Side Stories walking tour and pick up general tips and tricks for guiding any tour. COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the training.

South Side Stories walking routes were created through stories from residents. Maps for two walking routes, “community and recreation” and “history and institutions,” are available for free at the Healthy By Design website: healthybydesignyellowstone.org/healthy-neighborhood-project.

Training will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at South Park. Space is limited. To RSVP, email info@hbdyc.org or call 406-247-3394.

