Southern portion of Yellowstone set to reopen Wednesday

Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen Wednesday, nine days after catastrophic flooding prompted officials to close all entrances to the park.

Visitors will be allowed on the park's southern loop beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the National Park Service said in an announcement Saturday. That loop can be accessed from the East, West and South entrances and includes sites such as Old Faithful.

The northern portion of the park is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the summer, if not longer. Because only part of the park will be available to visitors, park officials have devised a plan to deal with capacity issues on the southern loop.

The interim visitor plan will use a license plate system to decide on entry to the park. Visitors will be allowed in on odd or even days on the calendar corresponding to the last digit of their license plate.

"It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation," Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholley said in a statement. "My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop.

"As we go through the reopening process, we will monitor the system’s effectiveness and work together to make adjustments that may be necessary," he continued. "We will also reopen new sections of the park as repairs continue to be made."

The license plate system is being used as Yellowstone develops a new reservation system.

Under the alternating license plate system:

public vehicles will be allowed based on whether the last numerical digit on a license plate is odd or even;

entrance will be granted based on odd/even days on the calendar;

odd-numbered last digits on license plates can enter on odd days of the month;

even-numbered last digits (including zero) on license plates can enter on even days of the month;

personalized plates will fall into the “odd” category for entrance purposes;

plates with a mix of letters and numbers but that end with a letter (for example YELL4EVR) will still use the last numerical digit on the plate to determine entrance days;

The park said its gate staff will turn away any cars that try to enter on days not permitted by their license plate.

There are some exceptions to the new system including:

current commercial use operators with active commercial use permits will be allowed to enter regardless of license plate number. This includes commercial tours and stock groups;

visitors with proof of overnight reservations in the park will be allowed to enter regardless of license plate number. This includes hotels, campgrounds, and backcountry reservations.

commercial motorcoaches will be permitted to enter regardless of license plate number.

motorcycle groups may enter on even dates only

The park shuttered Monday after catastrophic flooding caused widespread damages to roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Yellowstone’s northern portion was hardest hit. Despite the extensive damage, no one was injured or killed.

What's open, what's closed? Open in the south loop as of June 22 backcountry areas accessible from roads open to the public will be available/restricted for day use only;

overnight use from trailheads in the south will open July 1;

visit Camp in Backcountry for details;

Old Faithful, West Thumb, Grant Village, Bridge Bay, Fishing Bridge, Lake Village, and Norris visitor services;

West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center;

Canyon Village Visitor Education Center Closed until further notice in the south loop: Canyon Village Lodges & Cabins;

Canyon, Madison, Norris and Lewis Lake campgrounds;

Fishing Bridge Visitor Center and Trailside Museum

