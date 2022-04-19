Southside Warehouse fire causes $200,000 in damage

A fire near Optimist Park on Sunday gutted a shop but caused no injuries.

Crews responded to the fire at around 2:30 in the morning, according to a statement released by the Billings Fire Department. The blaze occurred at a shop on the 200 block of Orchard Lane, and caused the roof of the structure to cave in before firefighters managed to douse the flames.

By the time BFD personnel reached the fire, Deputy Fire Marshal Justin Robertus told the Gazette, the structure was too unstable for them to enter and control the flames.

The fire caused extensive damage to the structure and its contents, according to BFD, with the total cost of the damage estimated to be $200,000. The cause of the fire has not been determined, remains under investigation at this time.

The structure was a 30x80-foot pole barn and shop being used mostly for storage, Robertus said, and contained vehicles such as boats and tools. Arson is not suspected to be a factor.

About an hour before the warehouse fire, BFD arrived at a fire burning on the exterior of a residence on the 2200 block of Dahlia Lane. The fire burned through a covered patio and caused a window to the home to rupture, according to a statement from the fire department. The damage was estimated to be $10,000.

The fire has been ruled an accident, caused by used pellets from a smoker placed in a plastic garbage can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.