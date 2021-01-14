Speaker drops out of MSUB's MLK Day ceremony in protest of Sen. Daines' inclusion

"I asked them to choose me and not air anything that would allow this senator to tell more lies," Thompson wrote. "They have chosen to stand with Sen. Daines and I cannot be a part of allowing any member of the #SeditionCaucus to dishonor the memory of Dr. King."

The "Sedition Caucus" refers to the U.S. senators and representatives who voted, or intended to vote, against certifying the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. They have claimed election fraud led to Biden's victory in the presidential election, claims that have been repeatedly debunked by state election officials and rejected by dozens of state and federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court.

