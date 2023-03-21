The Billings Public Schools board of trustees discussed potential changes to its current policies and overall approach to special education Monday during its regular March meeting.

The discussion comes following the completion of an external review conducted by Systemic Special Education Support, LLC to identify current strengths and opportunities for improvement in serving students receiving special education services.

Qualitative data was collected through focus groups, interviews and school visits with parents and community members, board trustees, union representatives, district and school staﬀ and the superintendent and his leadership team. Quantitative data including standardized testing and state assessments were provided by the district and analyzed for trends and patterns of changes over time.

The study found a wide range of areas to improve that included a lack of communication from the district’s special education department, insufficient training and staffing of special education teachers and professionals, the lack of a strategic improvement plan and a lack of trust from parents.

Performance results found more than 80% of the students in grades 3-8 receiving special education are not proﬁcient in English Language Arts (ELA) while over 85% weren’t proficient in math between the 2017-2018 and 2021-22 school years. Graduation rates for special education students also dropped slightly from 84.60% to 83.41% while dropout rates increased from 3.95% to 4.74% over this same span of time.

District Superintendent Greg Upham and School District Attorney Jeff Weldon filed a request for a review with the hopes of implementing the improvements identified in the study. During the meeting, Upham said that the results were concerning but also provide a look at what might be done going forward.

“Overall, I really welcome the report. It’s a report… that can be used as a framework for no matter who the superintendent is or who the people are,” he said. “That framework can be evaluated moving forward and the overall goal is to make sure that the service that’s provided to the students is the best that we can possibly do.”

Parents attending the meeting thanked the board for approving the study and expressed past difficulties in providing their children special education needs by the schools. Dyslexia specifically was a learning disability repeatedly mentioned as either not being taken seriously or completely ignored by school administration that’s currently holding multiple students back in their learning.

Billings resident Caryl Cammack said that her son is an English Learning Learner (ELL) and has not received the sufficient support guaranteed under Individualized Education Programs (IEP) for several years and that she has not been involved with determining these needs.

“This (report) validates concerns that parents have had for several years,” she said.

Recommendations covered nearly ten pages and included the formation of a specific vision for improving special education across the district and a district-wide curriculum with resources for students with disabilities on the alternate curriculum aligned with alternate achievement standards. They also recommended revising staﬃng guidelines and reducing responsibilities of special education teachers by assigning IEP facilitators and educational evaluation personnel and allocating time for staﬀ to collaborate and plan across the district and within each school.

No action was taken by the board during the meeting, but numerous concerns were expressed regarding the implementation of changes as soon as possible. Upham said that he was in the process of forming a new committee with the special services department to review the data compiled in the report. The board suggested that their performance and monitoring committee began reviewing the data of special education students separately as it was done in the study and that they set a monthly “Special Education” agenda item to address the various areas of improvement individually overtime with the input from administration throughout the district.

“The breadth of these recommendations is staggering,” Board Chair Scott McCulloch said. “And this needs to occur over a period of time, but it also needs to have a specific foundation to it.”