Spectrum deals with internet service issues Wednesday morning in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado

The internet provider Spectrum acknowledged Wednesday morning it was dealing with a service issue affecting multiple states, including Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.

The social media post made no mention of when the issue could be resolved, and did not specify the nature of the problem.

"An issue on a third-party carrier’s network impacted service for Spectrum customers this morning. Service was restored at approximately 9 a.m.," said Bret Picciolo, the senior director of communication for parent company Charter's northwest region.

For hours before the company posted about the outage, multiple Twitter users claiming to be from different parts of Montana took to the social media site Wednesday morning to ask the company for answers about the internet outage.