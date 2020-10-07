Spectrum deals with internet service issues Wednesday morning in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado

The internet provider Spectrum acknowledged Wednesday morning it was dealing with a service issue affecting multiple states, including Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
A customer service Twitter account for the company posted about the service issue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, saying that engineers were investigating and "working towards a resolution."
The social media post made no mention of when the issue could be resolved, and did not specify the nature of the problem.
"An issue on a third-party carrier’s network impacted service for Spectrum customers this morning. Service was restored at approximately 9 a.m.," said Bret Picciolo, the senior director of communication for parent company Charter's northwest region.
For hours before the company posted about the outage, multiple Twitter users claiming to be from different parts of Montana took to the social media site Wednesday morning to ask the company for answers about the internet outage.
Spectrum users were experiencing issues in Billings early Wednesday morning, although some customers have since regained service. There have also reports of Spectrum internet outages in Missoula, though some customers have regained service. Spectrum internet outages were also reported in Helena early Wednesday. The Great Falls Tribune reported that Spectrum was also experiencing service outages in Great Falls.
MTN News reported there were outages in various parts of their viewing area, including Bozeman, Belgrade, Butte, Deer Lodge and Livingston.
