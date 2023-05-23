A Billings man killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash downtown has been identified.

Kenton Youngbear-Lovan, 55, died of blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said. The crash Saturday night is the second fatal motorcycle wreck this year to occur at Fourth Avenue North and North 24th Street. The Billings Police Department has been assigned to investigate both crashes.

Youngbear-Lovan was riding south on North 24th Street and attempting to turn onto Fourth Avenue North, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said. At that same time, a motorcycle going east on Fourth Avenue North collided with the turning bike. The rider on the motorcycle heading east was hospitalized with critical injuries. First responders pronounced Youngbear-Lovan dead at the scene.

The investigation into wreck is still ongoing, but Lennick said speed is suspected to be a factor. The coroner has ruled Youngbear-Lovan’s death an accident.

In April, a 24-year-old Billings man died at the same intersection when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minivan. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

BPD has investigated four fatalities on the city’s roads so far this year. Earlier this month, a Billings woman was traveling alone in an SUV on Grand Avenue when she struck a tree in front of a home between Third and Fourth Street West. The department’s Crash Investigation Team responded to 11 fatal wrecks last year.

Across the state, more than 50 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation. Intoxicated driving is suspected to be a factor in roughly half of those fatal crashes.