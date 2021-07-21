Spike in animal bites, lack of rabies vaccinations concerns public health officials

Skunks and raccoons can be aggressive if rabid, but the concern is that the animals will most likely bite pets. Gibson said both of the species live inside Billings’ city limits and almost every year a case of rabies is detected in either species in the area.

“It shows up, it seems like, every year,” Gibson said. “Primarily in skunks.”

Less concerning for FWP is bat bites.

“We do have bats that will bite to defend themselves,” Gibson explained, but he added, “Generally the bats here in this part of Montana are what we call good animals.”

That means they serve a crucial service to the ecosystem by eating pathogen-carrying insects like mosquitoes or pollinating plants. Most bat bites involve instances where the person was trying to catch or trap the bat and the bat defended itself. Avoiding bat bites is as simple as leaving the animals alone, said Gibson.

Another trend FWP is seeing this year is rattlesnakes moving into suburbs to find water and refuge from the dry heat. Gibson isn’t aware of any bites occurring this year from rattlesnakes in the area, but he said they are always a concern for the agency especially in wildlands and on FWP properties.