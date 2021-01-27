Spike strips ended low speed Billings chase involving suspected RV thieves ages 12 and 13

The low-speed pursuit of an RV suspected to have been stolen by two juveniles from a Billings auto auction yard ended Tuesday night after local law enforcement spike-stripped the vehicle and then detained two boys ages 12 and 13.

No injuries were reported from the roughly 15 minute pursuit which involved speeds below 35 mph, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

One of the juveniles was taken for a mental health evaluation at a local hospital and the other was released to his parents, according to the lieutenant.

Police at 7 p.m. Tuesday were sent to Auto Auction of Montana at 4432 S. Frontage Road after they received a report that two juveniles had stolen an RV. Police could not immediately locate the vehicle, but by 8:23 p.m. dispatchers were called with a traffic complaint about the stolen RV.

The vehicle was found traveling east on State Avenue, and police tried to stop it near State and South 27th Street, according to Wooley. The RV didn't stop and continued, going over I-90 and then continuing onto Garden Avenue. While on Garden Avenue deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office spike-stripped the vehicle, which continued onto South Frontage Road before stopping at 8:38 p.m.

The 12- and 13-year-old boys, both from Billings, were then detained. No charges had been filed by Wednesday morning but the police investigation remained ongoing.

