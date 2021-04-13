Spokane family donates 'catio' to YVAS in honor of sister

Dave and Alene Lindstrand, of Spokane, Washington, visited the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Tuesday morning to see the final product of a donation they made last year.

The family's gift to the shelter came in the form of a "catio" — an enclosed outdoor patio for resident cats — to honor Dave's late sister Christine Lindstrand, a Billings resident and lifelong cat lover who died of cancer in 2020.

"It makes me a bit emotional to see that," Dave said as he read a sign dedicating the new structure in Christine's memory.

Three cats were out basking in the sun on the catio when the Lindstrands arrived from Great Falls, where Dave's mother lives. He held back tears as he took in the sight. Alene began playing with the cats through the fence.

Trinity Chavez, executive director of the shelter, thanked the Lindstrands as she showed them around the new and improved cat area, noting that a catio had been on YVAS's wish list for a long time, but the funding had never been available until now.

The catio features multiple walkways and spots to lay down, and is accessible by a door flap that connects the cats to the inside of the building. Shelter cats are free to come and go and play with the toys and plants, catnip included, that fill the catio.