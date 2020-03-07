Sports-focused businesses, local nonprofits revitalize storefront on Billings' South Side

After almost a year of operating on Minnesota Avenue, the Yellowstone Valley Skating Center will officially open their doors to the public, along with a few other new businesses on the block that will breathe new life into Billings’ South Side.
The Yellowstone Valley Skating Center nonprofit opened in August 2019 in the former Granny’s Attic at 2804 Minnesota Avenue. For almost a year, instructors have used a synthetic ice rink to teach kids from the Friendship House how to skate for fun and for competition.
On Saturday, the center will officially open to the public, where public skate times, additional classes and opportunities to rent the space for birthday parties and other gatherings will be available, according to skating director Leslie Albright. Ice skates can also be rented on location.
Martial arts school Mountain West Aikido; Blue Bin Outlet thrift store; and a training location for Billings Upper Deck Baseball will also celebrate grand openings within Granny's Attic on Saturday.
The synthetic ice is made of a polymer plastic that resembles the texture of a plastic cutting board. The rink pieces interlock like puzzle pieces, and creates a smooth, even surface for traditional ice skates.
The synthetic ice isn’t as slippery as conventional skating rink ice and helps skaters learn to better control their movements and prepares them for actual ice.
“I’ve seen kids just petrified, shaking and within 10 minutes, they’re going around the ice because it doesn’t have that slippery feel like ice does,” Albright said.
Nonprofit organization Yellowstone Valley Figure Skating Club operates the rink, where about 85 kids have learned to skate. The nonprofit's board members first thought about opening their own rink when skaters were losing time on the ice at Centennial Ice Rink.
Before a location was chosen, the club members had to move the synthetic ice slabs to the Friendship House for lessons, Albright said.
Each 4-foot square of synthetic ice runs about $250, but much of it was donated, Albright said.
A larger 20-feet-by-40-feet rink sits at the forefront of the building, with another smaller 20-feet-by-20-feet rink in the back of the space. The rinks require minimal maintenance and last about 15 years. It’s taken about three years to get to this point, she said.
“There are chemicals within the surface that, as the blade warms, it glides better across the ice,” Albright said. “This is really good to learn technical skills on.”
Along with the center officially opening to the public, other businesses are adding color to the once vacant Granny’s Attic building.
A grand opening celebration and open house is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The entire block will be participating, including the Mountain West Aikido martial arts studio; a training location for Billings Upper Deck Baseball; and the Blue Bin Outlet thrift store.
The Mountain West Aikido martial arts school started in 2007, shifting shared locations across Billings over the years. Now, the school will have a location of its own in the Granny’s Attic building.
Owner Scott Brady is the head instructor and is a fourth degree black belt in Aikido, a “standing jiu jitsu” that focuses on self-defense. He teaches two student sessions and four adult sessions of the Japanese martial art during the week.
Shane Vigus, head coach and director of Billings Upper Deck Baseball, is also opening a new training center within Granny’s Attic. The new space will allow the nonprofit’s high school Billings Expos A and AA baseball teams to train with a batting cage and pitching area.
The organization gives high schoolers another avenue to refine their skills for college baseball.
“Upper Deck Baseball is geared to help our seniors move on to college and get all our players the exposure and experience to excel,” Vigus said.
Blue Bin Outlet opened in the building in mid-February, where clothing, accessories and shoes are sold by the pound. There’s a selection of household goods, books, toys, purses and more.
The new nonprofits and businesses are a great way to preserve the historic building and revitalize the South Side's business scene, Brady said.
“Granny’s Attic is such an historic building,” Brady said. “It’s so great to be part of this renovation where we’re preserving the building … We’re going to re-purpose it for something new and exciting without tearing it down.”