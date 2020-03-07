Sports-focused businesses, local nonprofits revitalize storefront on Billings' South Side

“I’ve seen kids just petrified, shaking and within 10 minutes, they’re going around the ice because it doesn’t have that slippery feel like ice does,” Albright said.

Nonprofit organization Yellowstone Valley Figure Skating Club operates the rink, where about 85 kids have learned to skate. The nonprofit's board members first thought about opening their own rink when skaters were losing time on the ice at Centennial Ice Rink.

Before a location was chosen, the club members had to move the synthetic ice slabs to the Friendship House for lessons, Albright said.

Each 4-foot square of synthetic ice runs about $250, but much of it was donated, Albright said.

A larger 20-feet-by-40-feet rink sits at the forefront of the building, with another smaller 20-feet-by-20-feet rink in the back of the space. The rinks require minimal maintenance and last about 15 years. It’s taken about three years to get to this point, she said.

“There are chemicals within the surface that, as the blade warms, it glides better across the ice,” Albright said. “This is really good to learn technical skills on.”

Along with the center officially opening to the public, other businesses are adding color to the once vacant Granny’s Attic building.