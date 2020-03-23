Spring scrub: Billings schools get deep cleaning during coronavirus closures

Billings Public Schools are undergoing an extensive cleaning during the state's two-week coronavirus school closure.
Each room gets every surface scrubbed clean, then disinfected; after the disinfectant solution is washed off, the rooms get hit with a fogger-type machine that also disinfects the rooms.
District facilities director Scott Reiter updated trustees at their Thursday virtual meeting and compared the process to the cleaning that janitorial staff usually does in the summer.
“They’re just digging right in and going to work,” he said.
If a staff member needs to use a room, even just to get something and then leave, the room gets disinfected with the fogger again.
Reiter said Thursday that about half of the district's facilities had been cleaned as of Friday.
While that leaves the cleaning on schedule to be finished before the closure that Gov. Steve Bullock said would last through March 27, district officials aren't expecting a widespread reopening after that date.
Several other states have extended their closures, and superintendent Greg Upham told trustees that he expects Montana's closure to last at least a month. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that schools close for anywhere between a few days and up to eight weeks, depending on the local severity of an outbreak.
Federal education officials announced Friday they will grant sweeping state testing waivers, a shift from just a week earlier and a sign of ho…
1 of 7
Chris Holman and Donna Holman clean a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Rick Steinmetz sprays disinfectant in the shower of the boys locker room at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Head Custodian Rod Grotbo uses an EvaClean electrostatic sprayer to disinfect a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Shari Sather cleans a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Shari Sather cleans a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Donna Holman wipes down the door to a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A note signed by Head Custodian Rod Grotbo marks a room as having been disinfected at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.