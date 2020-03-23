Spring scrub: Billings schools get deep cleaning during coronavirus closures

Billings Public Schools are undergoing an extensive cleaning during the state's two-week coronavirus school closure.

Each room gets every surface scrubbed clean, then disinfected; after the disinfectant solution is washed off, the rooms get hit with a fogger-type machine that also disinfects the rooms.

District facilities director Scott Reiter updated trustees at their Thursday virtual meeting and compared the process to the cleaning that janitorial staff usually does in the summer.

“They’re just digging right in and going to work,” he said.

If a staff member needs to use a room, even just to get something and then leave, the room gets disinfected with the fogger again.

Reiter said Thursday that about half of the district's facilities had been cleaned as of Friday.

While that leaves the cleaning on schedule to be finished before the closure that Gov. Steve Bullock said would last through March 27, district officials aren't expecting a widespread reopening after that date.