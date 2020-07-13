Squirrel away those quarters: Billings parking and pool fees are inching up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's going to cost just a little more to park in downtown Billings and to go to the pool next year.

Billings City Council voted unanimously Monday night to increase the amount charged by parking meters downtown from $1 to $1.25 an hour. At the three-hour mark, the fee will jump from $2 to $2.50.

The increase is projected to generate roughly $78,000 a year for the city's parking division, said Tracy Scott, the city's parking manager. That money would then be used to help parking division pay for maintenance projects needed to upkeep the city's three public parking garages.

"Our hope is to become totally self sufficient," Scott said.

In the past, the city's parking division had used funds from the downtown tax increment finance district to tackle some of the upkeep for the parking structures.

A tax increment financing (TIF) district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are funneled into urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The goal is that the renewal projects lift property values in the district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.