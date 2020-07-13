Squirrel away those quarters: Billings parking and pool fees are inching up

It's going to cost just a little more to park in downtown Billings and to go to the pool next year.
Billings City Council voted unanimously Monday night to increase the amount charged by parking meters downtown from $1 to $1.25 an hour. At the three-hour mark, the fee will jump from $2 to $2.50.
The increase is projected to generate roughly $78,000 a year for the city's parking division, said Tracy Scott, the city's parking manager. That money would then be used to help parking division pay for maintenance projects needed to upkeep the city's three public parking garages.
"Our hope is to become totally self sufficient," Scott said.
In the past, the city's parking division had used funds from the downtown tax increment finance district to tackle some of the upkeep for the parking structures.
A tax increment financing (TIF) district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are funneled into urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The goal is that the renewal projects lift property values in the district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.
During the council's budget discussion earlier in the summer, some council members suggested that the parking division could increase parking fees to help reduce its reliance on TIF funds for maintenance.
Similarly, council members suggested last month that the city's parks department increase some of its fees to help offset part of the $160,000 cut from the department's budget in the upcoming fiscal year.
The parks department presented those proposed increases at Monday night's meeting and the council unanimously approved them.
Starting next summer, entrance fees to the city's two swimming pools at Rose Park and South Park will go up by $1, which will generate roughly $85,000 in revenue for the department.
Right now, entrance to South Park Pool costs $2 for kids and $3 for adults 18 and up. At Rose Park Pool, entrance is $3 for kids and $4 for adults 18 and up. At both pools, children under the age of 4 get in free.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.