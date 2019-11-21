Billings' largest religious elementary school is pursuing state accreditation, a move that means the private school will be in line with some state rules.
Not much will change at St. Francis School, according to Billings Catholic Schools superintendent Shaun Harrington. Billings Central Catholic High is already accredited, and the K-8 school already follows many of the same rules such as having licensed teachers and basing academic instruction on state standards.
The school will not, however, be considered public or start tapping into state or federal school funding streams.
“It’s just one more way to track how we’re doing. Are we measuring up?” Harrington said. “We want to make sure that we’re following good guidelines.”
The biggest change for the school will likely be the addition of Smarter Balanced testing. The test is used for federal accountability in grades 3-8 by the state, and scores are posted publicly for most schools.
St. Francis already uses NWEA MAP tests three times a year, following the same pattern as Billings School District 2 and several other districts. Harrington said spring Smarter Balanced testing would likely replace one round of MAP testing.
The Board of Public Education, the government body overseeing school accreditation, got an update from the Office of Public Instruction on St. Francis' progress during the board's Nov. 7 meeting.
St. Francis began the process in March, and state officials made an October visit to the school. OPI accreditation program director Patty Muir complimented St. Francis' progress, but cautioned against trying to put a timeline on the process.
“That’s a monumental task," she said. "While they have many pieces in place, it’s an ongoing process."
Harrington, however, was hopeful the accreditation could be finalized by fall 2020.
“They really felt like we had been keeping up well with what we should be doing with accreditation,” he said. “We’re thinking we can move through the process fairly quickly.”