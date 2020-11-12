St. Francis Upper school interior to be converted into condominiums

The century-old St. Francis Upper Catholic school building, also known as the Fratt building, is being converted into condominiums after being purchased last November.
The building's owners, Fagg Family Properties, is a partnership of four family members including Russ Fagg, a former Billings district judge. The family plans to preserve aspects of the historic building as they convert the inside into 13 condominiums. Construction should be completed by May 2021.
A study was done on the building to determine if it should be converted to office space or housing.
"Housing is a huge need in downtown Billings," said Sherril Burke, one of the building's owners.
The condos will range from one to three bedrooms. As a school, the Fratt building's three floors were broken up into four classrooms. Each classroom and an annex to the east of the building will be turned into condo space, Burke said.
The condos will be purchased, not rented, Burke said. They'll range from 875 square feet to 1,511 square feet, with prices ranging from $204,000 to $399,000. If the buyers purchase their condo before construction, they'll be able to choose and customize cabinetry, tile, countertops and more, Burke said.
Gas and water utilities will be paid for through homeowner's association dues, while electricity will be paid for by the unit owners.
All three original entrances will remain, with the addition of a plaza area, dog park and a secure covered parking lot to the north side of the property. Each floor will have a lobby area and access to an elevator. The first floor will house storage units for each condo, consisting of 15-square-foot spaces that is included in each condo's square footage.
The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in July, and the original maple floors, wood doors, trims and windows will be preserved. The outside of the building will also remain, Burke said.
"We're really taking this beautiful historic building and we're saving it," Burke said.
Sales began at the end of September, and six people have already made down payments. Asbestos was found as demolition inside the building began, and will be abated before construction begins, Burke said.
The building was named after Katherine Fratt, whose donations were responsible for the building's construction. She died before the building was finished in 1918. For over a century, the school has served thousands of students. Before starting the project, alumni were able to visit the school in its original form one last time last December.
Fagg Family Properties bought the building for $750,000, which included a $250,000 donation to the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation. The foundation was responsible for selling the property along with the undeveloped land located north and south of the building.
The family also developed the Granite Tower nearby on North 32nd Street.
"It's an important part of giving back to the community and I'm hoping, by preserving this fabulous historical building, that it'll be there for the next 100 years," Burke said.
