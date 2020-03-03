2020 St. John's Summer Concert Series lineup announced

The 23nd annual St. John’s United Summer Concert Series will kick of on Thursday, June 25, with Almeda Bradshaw opening for headliners Wylie & The Wild West at Wyndstone, 1920 Wyndstone Way in the Heights.

The free concert series will continue on July 2 at The Crossings, located at 600 Roundhouse Drive in Laurel, with Jaxon & Haeli Allen opening for Kyle Shobe & the Walk Em Boys.

The remainder of the Thursday night concerts will take place at the Fred and Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United and include the following lineup:

July 9: Good Day Sunshine! A Beatles Celebration with Dave Oltrogge and friends, with opener Jerod Birchell

July 16: Midlife Chryslers Farewell Concert

July 23: The Lil' Smokies with opener Jessica Eve

July 30: Victor Wainwright & The Train with opener Chuck Holland & Jason Mahoney

Aug. 6: Drum Brothers with opener Daniel Kosel & Marley Ball

Opening acts begin at 6 p.m. and the featured artists take the stage at 7 p.m.

