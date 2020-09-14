St. John’s United awarded $500K for At Home communities

St. John’s United, in collaboration with Lutheran Services in America, has been awarded a $500,000 grant to develop St. John’s United At Home.
The innovative At Home program brings independent older adults together as a community in which they can access all of St. John’s services, social activities and support while they continue to live at home.
The grant, awarded over three years for development and administrative costs, expands the reach of the Great Plains Senior Services Collaborative in underserved rural communities in Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota, according to At Home Manager Sarah Schroefel.
The collaborative of organizations including Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota will provide over 37,000 hours of direct program delivery that connect older adults to services needed to maintain their independence and remain in their homes.
At Home currently serves 30 members in Billings, Laurel and Hamilton. Services are customized to meet members’ needs for a healthy lifestyle, preventive home maintenance and access to community activities.
Membership includes:
- Continuing care coordination to stay connected with appropriate health care services when there is a change in health status.
- Emergency response system through Lifeline that offers fall-detection alerts and access to emergency responders 24/7.
- Transportation service that provides a free monthly medical transport.
- Preventive home maintenance and annual inspections.
- Special events, dining and social opportunities, and access to activities and facilities at St. John’s United campuses.
- Fitness club access and wellness programs.
- Vacation services, such as long-term and short-term housesitting.
Optional and enhanced membership services can include:
- Prepared meal plans.
- Weekly housekeeping.
- Weekly groundskeeping.
Each member is assigned a service coordinator who plans social events, transports to medical appointments, performs preventative maintenance, provides personal care, etc. All service coordinators are Certified Nursing Assistants.
At Home representatives will provide membership information and answer questions about the benefits of At Home membership during a special Zoom meeting Tuesday, October 20, at 4:30 p.m. To participate, email athome@sjlm.org or call 406-655-7722 to request access information, or visit the St. John’s United Facebook page for the Zoom link.
St. John’s United is a Montana nonprofit human services organization with campuses in Billings (Heights, West End and Downtown), Red Lodge, Laurel and Hamilton. It offers services that span the arc of life such as housing, health care, birthparent counseling, adoption, mental health counseling, hospice and childcare.
