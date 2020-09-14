St. John’s United awarded $500K for At Home communities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. John’s United, in collaboration with Lutheran Services in America, has been awarded a $500,000 grant to develop St. John’s United At Home.

The innovative At Home program brings independent older adults together as a community in which they can access all of St. John’s services, social activities and support while they continue to live at home.

The grant, awarded over three years for development and administrative costs, expands the reach of the Great Plains Senior Services Collaborative in underserved rural communities in Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota, according to At Home Manager Sarah Schroefel.

The collaborative of organizations including Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota will provide over 37,000 hours of direct program delivery that connect older adults to services needed to maintain their independence and remain in their homes.

At Home currently serves 30 members in Billings, Laurel and Hamilton. Services are customized to meet members’ needs for a healthy lifestyle, preventive home maintenance and access to community activities.

Membership includes: