Billings Clinic turns to St. John's to help handle surge in COVID-19 patients

On Friday afternoon, Billings Clinic had 20 open beds, Ellner said. When it comes to critical care, however, the Intensive Care Unit is full, he said. Billings Clinic has 24 ICU beds.

To cope with the surge in cases, the hospital has enhanced another area of the hospital and remodeled office space to double that ICU capacity, Ellner said. In terms of other supplies needed to care for COVID-19 patients, Ellner said Billings Clinic has been able to purchase more ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Still, hospital staff are stretched thin, he said.

"I really am inspired by the hard work, resilience and grit that we’re seeing" from health care providers, Ellner said. But also, "They’re tired. They’re saving lives and doing their absolute best. I’m advocating on their behalf for the community to please do their part."

Montana has broken records when it comes to new active cases several times this week, and Ellner said the hospital isn't bracing for a surge from that — "the uptick is now," he said.

And, it'll only get worse if people continue to gather in large groups and flout the mask mandate, he said.