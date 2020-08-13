St. John's celebrates move into downtown Gainan's building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. John’s United celebrated its move into the former Gainan’s property in downtown Billings at 502 N. 30th Street on Thursday morning with a ceremony that included Mayor Bill Cole and other community officials.

The property was a gift from the Chuck and Mick Gainan families.

Officials from St. John say they plan multiple uses for the property, including services such as Medicare-certified Home Health and hospice services. Home Health and Hospice staff have been working off site since March at the onset of the COVID-19 emergency.

The building will be named St. John’s United at Gainan Commons.

St. John’s United has described the building's acquisition as a major development for the organization.

"Having a presence downtown has been a strategic priority of ours for a while," CEO and President David Trost said in a statement. "It’s important to our mission not to be confined to a location but to serve our community and its members wherever the need is."