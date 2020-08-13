St. John's celebrates move into downtown Gainan's building

St. John’s United celebrated its move into the former Gainan’s property in downtown Billings at 502 N. 30th Street on Thursday morning with a ceremony that included Mayor Bill Cole and other community officials.
The property was a gift from the Chuck and Mick Gainan families.
Officials from St. John say they plan multiple uses for the property, including services such as Medicare-certified Home Health and hospice services. Home Health and Hospice staff have been working off site since March at the onset of the COVID-19 emergency.
The building will be named St. John’s United at Gainan Commons.
St. John’s United has described the building's acquisition as a major development for the organization.
"Having a presence downtown has been a strategic priority of ours for a while," CEO and President David Trost said in a statement. "It’s important to our mission not to be confined to a location but to serve our community and its members wherever the need is."
The downtown building was built by Mick and Chuck Gainan and their mother, Betty, in 1988. In retirement, Betty Gainan continued as a significant part of the business while residing on the St. John’s United campus. David Trost, president and CEO of St. John’s United, recalls Betty Gainan’s dedication to the family business stating, “I remember one day when I had to give Betty a ride to the office to sign payroll checks as our bus was out of order.”
St. John’s United is a Montana nonprofit human services organization providing care from birth-parent counseling, adoption, mental health counseling, employment, housing and health care.
Retrospective: Downtown Billings
Montana Avenue, 1883
Downtown looking north, 1895
Downtown looking west, 1900s
Downtown looking east, 1900s
Downtown looking northwest, 1900s
Downtown looking southeast, 1900s
Downtown looking southwest, 1900s
Downtown looking south, 1900s
Broadway near railroad tracks, 1910s
Billings Gazette building, 1910s
Midland National Bank Building, 1910s
Montana Hotel, 1910s
Brown Oil service station, 1920s
North 26th Street, 1920s
Clark Hotel, 1920s
Former Big 4 Second-Hand Store, 1930s
North Broadway looking south at Second Avenue North, 1930s
First Avenue North, 1964
Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street
Silent Knight Muffler Service, 1975
First Avenue North looking west, 1976
First Avenue North looking east, 1976
North 29th Street, 1978
Broadway looking north, 1978
Second Avenue North, 1978
North Broadway looking south, 1978
Downtown Billings, 1980
First Avenue North looking east, 1980
North 27th Street, 1980
Second Avenue North and North Broadway, 1981
Corner of First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1981
Montana Avenue and North Broadway, 1982
First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1985
Norwest Bank and Sheraton Hotel, 1990
Retrospective: First Interstate Center
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.