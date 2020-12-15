St. John's United begins in-house COVID testing with new lab

St. John’s United can now test its employees and long-term care residents for COVID-19 after opening its own lab in downtown Billings earlier this month.
The company operates independent, assisted and nursing home living facilities. The facilities house around 550 residents and employ 700 staff.
St. John’s opened the lab in the Gainan Commons in downtown Billings and has already begun processing samples. The project has been in the works since October, and specific licensing was needed to open a certified lab.
It’s equipped with two medical lab scientists and Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction testing, or RT-PCR. This type of testing detects the genetic material of the virus that causes COVID-19 and is more accurate than antigen and antibody tests, according to the U.S. Federal Drug Administration.
The lab can test 94 samples within a few hours, according to clinical lab manager MyLinda Lovell. It takes approximately seven days for test results to return from the state lab in Helena, said St. John's United President and CEO David Trost.
Point-of-care antigen tests like the Abbott BinaxNOW and the BD Veritor take about 15 to 20 minutes to test each sample.
The lab operates Tuesday through Friday and can perform up to 500 or even 1,000 tests per day. In the future, the lab could triple that volume, according to a press release from St. John's United. The organization hopes to provide testing services to other care homes and the public in Billings.
Local testing capabilities will reduce the amount of time employees and residents stay quarantined and streamlines weekly surveillance testing in the facilities.
On Monday, there was one nursing home resident at St. John's that had tested positive for COVID-19. Three other residents in other St. John's living facilities also tested positive.
Four nursing facility staff members and five other staffers from other facilities also tested positive.
“We hope to have a 48-hour turnaround time on all of our testing." Lovell said.
The lab space is separated into an adjacent research lab space called the Montana Pooled & Environmental Testing Laboratory, or MPET. Montana State University Billings assistant professor of analytical biochemistry Dr. Dan Willems will be spearheading a few research projects, such as looking at how COVID-19 could be transmitted from household pets, and finding ways to efficiently reduce testing costs and conserve testing supplies.
MSUB received a $15,000 grant from St. John’s to do this work, Willems said.
“This is definitely a collaboration that we’re starting with St. John’s United,” Willems said. “We hope that it’s the first of many, that we’re able to develop this collaboration out a little bit more and it grows into more than what it is now.”
About $170,000 in contributions from donors including First Interstate Bank went to supporting the lab.
