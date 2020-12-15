St. John's United begins in-house COVID testing with new lab

The lab operates Tuesday through Friday and can perform up to 500 or even 1,000 tests per day. In the future, the lab could triple that volume, according to a press release from St. John's United. The organization hopes to provide testing services to other care homes and the public in Billings.

Local testing capabilities will reduce the amount of time employees and residents stay quarantined and streamlines weekly surveillance testing in the facilities.

On Monday, there was one nursing home resident at St. John's that had tested positive for COVID-19. Three other residents in other St. John's living facilities also tested positive.

Four nursing facility staff members and five other staffers from other facilities also tested positive.

“We hope to have a 48-hour turnaround time on all of our testing." Lovell said.

The lab space is separated into an adjacent research lab space called the Montana Pooled & Environmental Testing Laboratory, or MPET. Montana State University Billings assistant professor of analytical biochemistry Dr. Dan Willems will be spearheading a few research projects, such as looking at how COVID-19 could be transmitted from household pets, and finding ways to efficiently reduce testing costs and conserve testing supplies.