St. John's United expanding downtown to Gainan's property

St. John’s United is acquiring the former Gainan’s property in downtown Billings at 502 N. 30th Street.

The property is a gift from the Chuck and Mick Gainan families.

Officials from St. John say they plan multiple uses for the property, including services such as Medicare-certified Home Health and hospice services.

Home Health and Hospice staff have been working off site since March at the onset of the COVID-19 emergency.

The building will be named St. John’s United at Gainan Commons.

Staff are “are extremely appreciative of their new permanent home at Gainan Commons,” St. John’s said in a press statement.

The downtown building was built by Mick and Chuck Gainan and their mother, Betty, in 1988. In retirement, Betty Gainan continued as a significant part of the business while residing on the St. John’s United campus. David Trost, president and CEO of St. John’s United, recalls Betty Gainan’s dedication to the family business stating, “I remember one day when I had to give Betty a ride to the office to sign payroll checks as our bus was out of order.”

St. John’s United is a Montana non-profit human services organization providing care from birth-parent counseling, adoption, mental health counseling, employment, housing, and healthcare.

