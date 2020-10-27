St. John's United Foundation receives $50,000 challenge gift from Stockman Bank for nursing fellowship

St. John’s Foundation has received a $50,000 challenge gift from Stockman Bank for the foundation's Nursing Apprentice Fellowship program to help address the growing demand for nurses in Montana, the foundation announced in a press release this week.

The gift will help St. John’s Foundation meet its fundraising goal for the program, which makes it possible for students to pursue a career in nursing, receive on-the-job training, and graduate free from tuition debt.

“Many nursing students I meet struggle accepting tuition assistance that requires work commitments," St. John’s President and CEO David Trost said in the release.

"Our apprenticeship offers a graduate the freedom to seek employment in the specialty of their choice.”

“Even though Montana has 14 schools accredited by the Montana Board of Nursing, we continue to experience a shortage of nurses and certified nursing assistants in our state,” said Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee. "We are honored to be a part of this Apprentice Fellowship program which will play a key role in supporting the need for health care professionals in our region, especially for our growing population of older Montanans.”