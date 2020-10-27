St. John's United Foundation receives $50,000 challenge gift from Stockman Bank for nursing fellowship

St. John’s Foundation has received a $50,000 challenge gift from Stockman Bank for the foundation's Nursing Apprentice Fellowship program to help address the growing demand for nurses in Montana, the foundation announced in a press release this week.
The gift will help St. John’s Foundation meet its fundraising goal for the program, which makes it possible for students to pursue a career in nursing, receive on-the-job training, and graduate free from tuition debt.
“Many nursing students I meet struggle accepting tuition assistance that requires work commitments," St. John’s President and CEO David Trost said in the release.
"Our apprenticeship offers a graduate the freedom to seek employment in the specialty of their choice.”
“Even though Montana has 14 schools accredited by the Montana Board of Nursing, we continue to experience a shortage of nurses and certified nursing assistants in our state,” said Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee. "We are honored to be a part of this Apprentice Fellowship program which will play a key role in supporting the need for health care professionals in our region, especially for our growing population of older Montanans.”
The program launched this fall with five students enrolled at Miles Community College, Montana State University Billings, and MSUB's City College.
The fellowship provides college tuition payment, along with health care clinical work experience at St. John’s United for exceptional students pursuing LPN, RN, and BSN degrees. The program is designed to cultivate, support, and advance the development of health care professionals, specifically, nurses and certified nursing assistants, to serve in St. John’s communities, hospitals, and other health care contexts.
Program participants are free to work anywhere after completion of their degree and will have no repayment requirements to St. John’s United.
How to donate
Stockman Bank will match donations up to a total of $50,000 through December 31, 2020.
Donations for the Nursing Apprentice Fellowship program may be mailed to The St. John’s Foundation at 2429 Mission Way, Billings, Montana 59102.
Gifting may also be completed online at www.stjohnsunited.org/giving/donate/
Be sure to indicate that your gift is for the Nursing Apprentice Fellowship program. For more information, contact Tom Schlotterback, Vice President of Mission Advancement, St. John’s Foundation at (406) 655-5332 or Cindy Lyle, Director of Marketing, Stockman Bank at (406) 655-2431
