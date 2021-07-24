St. John's United looks for best ways to use Gainan's greenhouse

A greenhouse in downtown Billings has all kinds of potential and St. John's United is hoping to tap into it.
"We still don't know the future of this spot," David Trost, CEO of St. John's United told the Downtown Billings Alliance board on Friday morning.
The greenhouse is part of the old Gainan's building in downtown Billings, donated last summer to St. John's United, a non-profit organization that provides a range of services from birth-parent counseling, adoption, mental health counseling, employment, housing and health care.
Officials with St. John's United met with the Downtown Billings Alliance board Friday morning to get ideas on how best to use the greenhouse space. For the past year, St. John's has used the building to do COVID-19 testing and analysis, provide vaccinations and house the offices for its Home Health and Hospice department.
The greenhouse, however, has sat mostly vacant. As St. John's begins to look beyond its pandemic response it has started planning the longtime use for the Gainan's building.
Officials at St. John's would like to see the greenhouse become a part of the organization's expanding workforce development program, which is currently looking at adding a culinary training component.
The facility could serve as a hands-on classroom for horticulture high school students from the Lincoln Center, a source for locally grown ingredients for area kitchens or a space for career development. It's possible it could become all three.
St. John's United prepares more meals on a daily basis than almost any other organization in Billings and so creating some type of culinary training program is just good sense, Trost said.
The greenhouse would serve the program by growing fresh ingredients for the numerous meals they prepare, while supporting other organizations in town.
St. John's is in talks with School District 2 officials to possibly include high school students from the district's Frameworks program, which is housed across the street from the greenhouse at the Lincoln Center. Frameworks students could use the greenhouse as a hands-on horticulture classroom.
St. John's also envisions restaurants and other organizations in town sponsoring their own employees to enroll in St. John's culinary program, using greenhouse-produced goods in their own kitchen.
Workforce training, specifically opportunities for employees to improve existing skills or gain new ones, helps with job retention and satisfaction. For that reason, St. John's sees an important role in partnering with other Billings businesses through some of these programs.
"This doesn't happen without partnerships," said Karen Miller, communications director for St. John's United.