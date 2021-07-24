St. John's United looks for best ways to use Gainan's greenhouse

The facility could serve as a hands-on classroom for horticulture high school students from the Lincoln Center, a source for locally grown ingredients for area kitchens or a space for career development. It's possible it could become all three.

St. John's United prepares more meals on a daily basis than almost any other organization in Billings and so creating some type of culinary training program is just good sense, Trost said.

The greenhouse would serve the program by growing fresh ingredients for the numerous meals they prepare, while supporting other organizations in town.

St. John's is in talks with School District 2 officials to possibly include high school students from the district's Frameworks program, which is housed across the street from the greenhouse at the Lincoln Center. Frameworks students could use the greenhouse as a hands-on horticulture classroom.

St. John's also envisions restaurants and other organizations in town sponsoring their own employees to enroll in St. John's culinary program, using greenhouse-produced goods in their own kitchen.