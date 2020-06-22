St. John's United receives $1M gift to develop nursing apprenticeship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To address the growing need for nurses in Montana, a Washington-based nonprofit has given $1 million to St. John's United to help launch a nursing apprentice fellowship program.

St. John's is a senior living facility and has been in Billings for 57 years. The $1 million grant is the largest gift it has ever received and it was given by the Bruno and Evelyn Betti Foundation, a nonprofit based in Lacey, Washington.

"The fellowship will provide college tuition payment and health care work experience at St. John's for exceptional students pursing LPN, RN and BSN degrees," said Tom Schlotterback, vice president of mission advancement at St. John's.

Along with the announcement of the gift, the Montana Youth Apprenticeship Partnership recently announced that it approved St. John's nursing fellowship program, making it an official apprenticeship program with the state.

"We are excited to begin this apprentice fellowship program to help meet the critical need for health care professionals in out region," David Trost, CEO of St. John's said in a statement. "We designed the program to make it possible for students to pursue a career in nursing, receive on-the-job training and graduate free from tuition debt."