St. John's United receives $1M gift to develop nursing apprenticeship

To address the growing need for nurses in Montana, a Washington-based nonprofit has given $1 million to St. John's United to help launch a nursing apprentice fellowship program.
St. John's is a senior living facility and has been in Billings for 57 years. The $1 million grant is the largest gift it has ever received and it was given by the Bruno and Evelyn Betti Foundation, a nonprofit based in Lacey, Washington.
"The fellowship will provide college tuition payment and health care work experience at St. John's for exceptional students pursing LPN, RN and BSN degrees," said Tom Schlotterback, vice president of mission advancement at St. John's.
Along with the announcement of the gift, the Montana Youth Apprenticeship Partnership recently announced that it approved St. John's nursing fellowship program, making it an official apprenticeship program with the state.
"We are excited to begin this apprentice fellowship program to help meet the critical need for health care professionals in out region," David Trost, CEO of St. John's said in a statement. "We designed the program to make it possible for students to pursue a career in nursing, receive on-the-job training and graduate free from tuition debt."
Along with the $1 million gift, the Betti Foundation has also gifted a $500,000 matching grant to St. John's. The foundation will match any donation to St. John's up to $500,000 through March 31, 2021.
Already, St. John's has raised $310,000 through community donations from St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic and others, Schlotterback said.
The Betti Foundation supports programs and institutions that help advance vocational and technical trades. Evelyn Betti was a Montana native who graduated from Winnett High School and moved to Seattle to continue her education, where she met Bruno Betti; the two were married in 1941. Bruno died in 1998, Evelyn in 2007 and the foundation was launched in 2009.
