St. John's United summer concert series returns

The family-friendly concert series at St. John's traditionally draws big crowds during the summer.

 CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff

St. John’s United’s seven-concert series returns with Wylie & The Wild West opening on June 24 at WyndStone in the Billings Heights, followed by Kyle Shobe & the Walk ‘Em Boys playing July 1 at The Crossings in Laurel.

Five concerts will be held July 8 through Aug. 5 on the corner of Rimrock and Shiloh in Billings at SJU’s West End Campus. The Thursday concerts are free and begin at 7 p.m.

Bands include “Good Day Sunshine” - A Beatles Celebration, Drum Brothers, The Lil Smokies, Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs and Victor Wainwright & The Train.

Appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be followed. There will be no St. John’s BBQ nor openers on Town Square. You are welcome to bring your own picnic dinner. Food trucks will be available.

For more St. John’s Summer Concert information go to https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmt. Margie Prokop, director of community events, mprokop@sjlm.org 406-655-5218

