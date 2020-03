Make-A-Wish Montana will host Waffles-for-Wishes at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Billings Depot.

The community is invited to a breakfast provided by Yellowstone Kelly’s Catering. The breakfast is free, although voluntary donations benefit Make-A-Wish Montana.

RSVP on the Waffles-for-Wishes Facebook page, or by texting your name and the number in your party to 406-670-5658.

