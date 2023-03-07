The Annual Downtown Billings St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and parade is set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18.

The event, sponsored by the Downtown Billings Alliance and Hooligan’s Sports Bar, includes the Celtic Fair, Street Party, and the 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Celtic Fair begins at 10 a.m. with craft vendors, face painting, balloon art, food trucks and live entertainment; and then the parade and street party kick off at 11 a.m.

Each parade entry is created by individual local businesses, organizations, and community groups wanting to be part of the celebration. This year’s parade line-up has over 45 parade entries with the Eugene Sara Detachment, United States Marine Corp League, setting the pace at the front of the parade as honor guard.

Tiny’s Tavern is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and the DBA team has invited them to serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

“I think everyone will be quite impressed with our float," said Curt Grimm, owner of Tiny’s Tavern.

Judging the parade floats from Skypoint this year will be team members from the DBA's St. Patrick's Day Event sponsors: Desert Media Broadcasting stations The Zone 96.3, Planet 106.7, & Classic Hits, My 105.9; TDS Fiber; Valley Credit Union and B-Town Vapes & Glass.

The judging categories include best entry overall, best float, best musical entry, best costume, best representation of the holiday, best performers, and most original entry. The 2022 Best Entry Overall Award went to the Optimist Clubs of Lockwood & Billings Heights.

Following the parade, festivities will continue at Skypoint. Live entertainment at the Celtic Fair stage begins at noon with the Irish dancers from the Claddagh Irish Dance Academy followed by Celtic musicians from the Slainte Traditional Irish Music Session at 1 p.m.

Additionally, at noon North Broadway will come alive with a concert at the Hooligan’s Street Party stage from local rock band Repeat Offenders. At the Street Party the Hooligan’s team pours their Hooligan’s Irish Red brew along with green beer while also serving corn beef and cabbage on special inside both Hooligans Sports Bar and Montana Brewing Company.

At 11 a.m. a number of post-parade vendors and activities for all ages will pop-up into the Celtic Fair. Each of the post-parade activities are free for all ages and run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and include four-square hosted by The Phoenix Montana, cornhole hosted by Billings Sportsball and Wild Rose Mini Golf sponsored by Valley Credit Union.

The DBA is a non-profit organization who advocates for a vibrant and thriving downtown through community events like this parade, clean and safe programs, and economic development projects.

The group reminds the public that this is a free community event and public safety is the number one priority. Any and all handouts, candy or otherwise, will take place from the sidewalks behind the crowd and not from the parade route itself.

Parade entries will not pass out candy from the parade route in compliance with the DBA’s parade safety policy. Please visit downtownbillings.com/event/2023-st-patricks-day-parade-celtic-fair and read the full Parade Safety message for details and clarification of this policy.