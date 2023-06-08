St. Vincent Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Health, has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023, making five consecutive years it has earned the award.

By receiving this award, St. Vincent has demonstrated a continued commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry, performing at the highest level for specific measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to recommendations and overall quality of care for heart attack patients. This places St. Vincent as one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

“By earning this award for five consecutive years, our heart care team has demonstrated our long-standing commitment to providing high-quality, life-saving care when our community needs it most,” said Dr. Chris Spoja, DO, chief medical officer of St. Vincent Healthcare. “The award celebrates the remarkable teamwork between local dispatch, first responders and our Emergency department, cardiologists, cath lab staff, and nursing staff who strive to exceed expectations for quickly and efficiently assessing and caring for patients who require immediate treatment for cardiac emergencies.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 800,000 Americans yearly suffer a heart attack.