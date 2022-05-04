 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Vincent Children's Healthcare is hosting the 7th Annual Kids Day Fun at ZooMontana

St. Vincent Children's Healthcare is hosting the 7th annual Kids Fun Day at ZooMontana this June. 

St. Vincent Children's Healthcare is hosting the 7th annual Kids Fun Day at ZooMontana on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The event will showcase animal encounters, a climbing wall, emergency vehicles, safety demonstrations, and much more. Admission for the public is $3 with free admission to ZooMontana members, SCL Health caregivers and their families, and NICU graduates. There will be complimentary snacks available for children and additional food for sale via food truck. 

Kids Fun Day is a celebration of St. Vincent's long standing commitment to providing the highest quality pediatric care in the region through their services and specialists at St. Vincent Children's, Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah School of Medicine. 

St. Vincent Healthcare is also hosting free prenatal education classes from May 31 to July 5. On June 11 there will also be a free interactive class about Lamaze birthing practices. To register for these events or learn more information visit sclhealth.org/classes-events/

