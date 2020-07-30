St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Billings to close

The thrift store at 3005 First Ave. S., has long been a source of revenue for the organization and allowed it to pursue other programs like rental and utility assistance, sober living scholarships and meals for the homeless, according to a news release.

“Over 40 years ago we were the only game in town for quality used goods. Since then, the rise of retailers like Target, Walmart, dollar stores, and other thrift stores have made it easy for people to buy items at low prices,” Craig Barthel, executive director for the organization, said in the release. “I’ve spent my life in retail and I can say that it is has become increasingly difficult for us to make money. We believe we will serve the poor better, going in this new direction.”